CM launches paperless regime, e-Business Programme

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting to introduce e-Business Project, a key initiative of the government for paperless governance and digital transformation across Punjab.

She directed the authorities concerned while expressing satisfaction over successful launch of the project that a two-week timeline should be strictly observed for all e-Business related processes. She also directed all related departments to provide NOCs and necessary approvals under one roof within stipulated timeframe to ensure swift facilitation for businesses in the province.

The Chief Minister further directed all stakeholders to review pending e-Business applications on weekly basis for prompt decisions. She directed them to process cases within designated time limits. In order to accelerate progress on e- Business project, she directed Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to establish a special e-Business Cell, and added that dedicated assistance desks at Deputy Commissioners’ offices will be established to help such business persons who are unfamiliar with the digital systems.

The authorities concerned briefed Chief Minister Punjab that relevant departments and district administrations delivering quick decisions on e-Business applications will receive additional performance scores, and she will herself chair review meetings every 15 days to monitor progress. She noted, “Ending ‘Red Tape’ is my mission, e-Business will bring overnight change.” She said that eliminating bureaucratic hurdles and promoting transparency are the foremost priorities of Punjab government’s reform vision. She added that there is no greater joy than ensuring that people receive their due rights.

Highlighting inefficiencies of the current system, Maryam Nawaz Sharif noted that obtaining business NOCs used to take years, often discouraging entrepreneurs to make new business ventures in the province. She emphasized that Pakistan is a land full of opportunities and immense business potential, and in order to promote business activities, the government must fix systemic weaknesses and restore public trust in governance and other relevant institutions. She highlighted that the state must act as a nurturing mother for every citizen, adding that e-Business program will be a game-changer in rebuilding public confidence.

She said, “Government exists to serve, not to obstruct. When genuine work becomes dependent on bribery or influence, it reflects utter failure of governance and this perception must end immediately.” She warned that negligence or corruption in e-Business system would be highly intolerable, adding that e-Business initiative’s success would be pursued on a war footing.

Chairman PITB briefed Chief Minister Punjab that e-Business Portal enables entrepreneurs to apply for and obtain NOCs from multiple government departments via online system. He further apprised that so far, the portal has received 2,878 applications, out of which 1,130 have been successfully approved through the digital system.

