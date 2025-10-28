BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Markets Print 2025-10-28

Wall St scales fresh highs as trade talks kick off

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2025 05:39am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes notched record highs on Monday as excitement around a potential US-China trade deal set the tone for a week packed with Big Tech earnings and a widely expected interest rate cut.

Earnings from “Magnificent Seven” members Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta later this week will test the endurance of the AI rally. The five megacaps gained between 1 percent and 3 percent.

President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping will meet on Thursday to decide on a framework that could pause tougher US tariffs and China’s rare-earth export curbs, easing market jitters around a trade war and sending Wall Street’s “fear gauge” VIX down to a one-month low.

US-listed shares of Chinese companies gained on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com and PDD Holdings rose more than 2 percent each, while Baidu added 4.8 percent.

“Markets just want to be positive. Investors want a reason to buy and they see that reason in whether it’s lower rates, trade deals, decent earnings or the continued dominance of the AI trade,” said Melissa Brown, managing director of investment decision research at SimCorp.

At 11:21 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 199.11 points, or 0.42 percent, to 47,406.23, the S&P 500 gained 60.43 points, or 0.89 percent, to 6,852.12 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 353.95 points, or 1.54 percent, to 23,560.95.

Qualcomm surged 15 percent after unveiling two artificial intelligence chips for data centers, with commercial availability from next year. AI chip leader Nvidia rose 2.7 percent.

Tech stocks added 1.4 percent and the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index hit a fresh record high.

“To justify the valuations, we are going to have to see exceedingly good earnings. There’s a lot of expectation that those earnings are going to be good,” Brown said.

Wall St Dow Jones Industrial Average US China trade deal SimCorp

