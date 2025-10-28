BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
European shares close at record highs as signs of thaw in US-China tensions build

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2025 05:39am

FRANKFURT: European shares closed at record highs for the third consecutive session as signs of easing Sino-US trade tensions buoyed global risk appetite, while declines in healthcare shares limited gains.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index closed up 0.2 percent, while other major regional indexes were flat to slightly higher.

Italy’s benchmark index outperformed peers with a 1 percent rise, boosted by heavyweight bank stocks.

Meanwhile, global risk appetite was lifted after US President Donald Trump said the US and China are set to “come away with” a trade deal, as he is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart later this week to decide on the framework of a trade deal hashed out over the weekend.

A deal would pause steeper US tariffs and Chinese rare earths export controls.

“Some positive developments between the US and China seem to be boosting sentiment towards the market... that’s a good place to start...,” said Michael Field, chief equity analyst at Morningstar. European banks and the tech sector rose 1.2 percent each.

Conversely, healthcare stocks fell 0.5 percent. Novartis fell 0.9 percent after the drugmaker said on Sunday it agreed to acquire US biotech firm Avidity Biosciences for about USD12 billion in cash. Roche declined 1.4 percent after a Jefferies rating downgrade.

Investors are focused on central bank policy meetings this week for clues on their interest rate trajectory. The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point at its Wednesday meeting, with bets amplifying after Friday’s softer-than-expected inflation report.

The European Central Bank is expected to hold rates steady later this week. “The ECB is in a relatively comfortable position. Inflation continues to hover around the 2 percent target. The economic situation is mixed... (but) we expect headwinds to fade next year,” said Felix Schmidt, senior economist at Berenberg.

Schmidt also said that a rebound in euro zone inflation will force the ECB to hike rates from mid-2027 onwards. Porsche AG rose 3 percent after the luxury carmaker reported on Friday an adjusted operating loss that was smaller than the market had feared.

Shares in Sydbank rose 5.5 percent after the Danish bank agreed to a merger deal with Vestjysk Bank and Arbejdernes Landsbank. London-listed shares of HSBC Holdings pared declines to end flat after saying it will book a USD1.1 billion provision in its third-quarter results after losing part of an appeal in a lawsuit tied to Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi scheme. Separately, a survey showed German business morale rose in October.

