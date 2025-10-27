BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf markets mixed on easing US-China trade tensions, tepid earnings

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2025 09:12pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gulf stock markets ended mixed on Monday, as indications of easing U.S.-China trade tensions that supported risk sentiment coincided with corporate earnings reports that provided limited uplift to investor confidence and weak oil prices.

Top Chinese and U.S. economic officials hashed out the framework of a deal for U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to decide on later this week, easing fears that tariffs and export curbs between the world’s top two oil consumers could dent global growth.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.2%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1.8%. Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) climbed 1.7%, snapping four sessions of losses.

However, Mobile Telecommunication Company Saudi Arabia, popularly known as Zain Saudi, declined 1.6%, following a 2% increase in third-quarter profit.

Abu Dhabi’s index gave up early gains to close 0.1% higher.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - edged lowerandfell over 1% earlier in the session, amid scepticism that a U.S.-Chinese trade deal framework would boost oil demand and after Iraq’s oil minister confirmed an oilfield fire had not affected the OPEC member’s oil exports.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut rates by a quarter percentage point at its meeting on Wednesday, a view supported by Friday’s softer-than-expected inflation report.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar, exposing the region to the direct impact of monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy.

Dubai’s main share index declined 0.4%, after a 1.6% fall in Emirates NBD Bank .

Qatari index lost 0.2%, following a 2.1% slide in Qatar Electricity and Water Company after its nine-month net profit drop.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was up 0.2%, with Talaat Moustafa Group Holding rising 1.6%.

---------------------------------------
Saudi Arabia	 gained 0.2% to 11,620
Abu Dhabi	     fell 0.1% to 10,192
Dubai	         dropped 0.4% to 6,041
Qatar	         lost 0.2% to 10,912
Egypt	         added 0.2% to 38,162
Bahrain	         advanced 1.9% to 2,045
Oman	         gained 0.7% to 5,432
Kuwait	         fell 0.6% to 9,394
---------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

200 characters

Gulf markets mixed on easing US-China trade tensions, tepid earnings

Azad Kashmir: PML-N backs PPP in no-confidence motion decision

Status quo continues, Pakistan central bank maintains policy rate at 11%

COAS Asim Munir meets Jordan’s King Abdullah II, discusses defence cooperation

GSP plus status: Pakistan highlights governance, rights reforms in talks with EU delegation

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend Future Investment summit

KSE-100 closes over 1,100 points lower as SBP keeps policy rate unchanged

Meta, Pakistan IT ministry launch Urdu version for Meta AI

Indian minister blames Australian cricketers over Indore molestation incident

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan, Bangladesh ‘recognise’ importance of strengthening bilateral defence, security cooperation

Read more stories