BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indian aerospace supplier Raymond posts quarterly profit decline as costs surge

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2025 08:13pm

Indian aerospace and auto components supplier Raymond reported a 20% fall in quarterly profit on Monday, as rising expenses outpaced revenue growth in its second earnings report since spinning off its realty and apparel businesses.

The firm said its profit from continuing operations before exceptional items and taxes fell to 1.93 billion rupees ($21.96 million) in the quarter ended September 30 from 2.41 billion rupees a year ago.

Raymond’s overall expenses rose 11.6%, driven by increases in employee benefits and finance costs, despite a marginal decline in raw material costs.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 11.4% to 5.28 billion rupees for the quarter, led by growth in its aerospace and defence business and auto components segment.

Analysts expect the aerospace business to benefit from global supply chain shifts and the company’s strong ties with original equipment manufacturers. Global aerospace suppliers are enjoying robust demand for parts, benefiting from planemakers ramping up production to meet booming demand for new jets.

India’s Raymond Lifestyle to cut prices after consumption tax break

However, the company said it was cautious in its outlook for the aerospace and defence business outlook due to pressures such as U.S. tariffs that have caused scheduling delays.

Raymond approved the demerger of its realty business, Raymond Realty in May, its second spinoff since the listing of its apparel business, Raymond Lifestyle, last September. The group has split its business to attract more investors and help the carved-out entities access more capital.

Shares of Raymond have risen around 7.1% since the demerger announcement on May 14. They closed 2.5% higher on Monday.

India Raymond Indian aerospace supplier

Comments

200 characters

Indian aerospace supplier Raymond posts quarterly profit decline as costs surge

COAS Asim Munir meets Jordan’s King Abdullah II, discusses defence cooperation

GSP plus status: Pakistan highlights governance, rights reforms in talks with EU delegation

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend Future Investment summit

KSE-100 closes over 1,100 points lower as SBP keeps policy rate unchanged

Meta, Pakistan IT ministry launch Urdu version for Meta AI

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan, Bangladesh ‘recognise’ importance of strengthening bilateral defence, security cooperation

Govt, PPP on same page over privatisation, says Kayani

Pakistan eye strong start in T20I series against South Africa

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks enter third day as Trump again offers help

Read more stories