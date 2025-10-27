BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper hits 17-month peak on US-China trade deal optimism

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2025 08:04pm

LONDON: Copper prices hit 17-month highs on Monday as signs of easing trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies - China and the U.S. - and hopes for stronger growth and demand spurred buying.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange traded 0.4% higher at $11,011 a metric ton in official rings after earlier touching $11,094 a ton, the highest since May 20 last year.

Chinese and U.S. officials have thrashed out the framework of a trade deal for President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to decide on later this week, which would pause more onerous U.S. tariffs and Chinese rare earths export controls.

Metal traders said China’s industrial profits growing at their fastest pace in nearly two years in September suggested that growth in the top consumer of industrial metals may be gaining momentum.

Helping sentiment in metals markets was a weaker dollar against the yuan making dollar-priced commodities cheaper for Chinese buyers.

However, the Yangshan copper premium, a gauge of China’s appetite for importing copper, has shrunk to $38 a ton from $58 a ton in late September and $100 in May, indicating purchases have yet to pick up pace.

Expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this week are weighing on the dollar and could potentially provide a demand boost for base metals.

Elsewhere, the focus was on declining zinc stocks in LME-approved warehouses at 37,050 tons, the lowest since March 2023 and down more than 80% since the middle of April.

StoneX analyst Natalie Scott-Gray said LME zinc stocks have been “feeding real-world demand” due to tight supplies globally.

“Units are also being drawn into the U.S., with concerns that the outcome of the Section 232 investigation into Critical Minerals (launched in April) could result in import tariffs on zinc,” Scott-Gray said.

Worries about supplies on the LME market pushed the premium for the cash zinc contract over the three-month forward to a record high $338.74 a ton. It was last around $250 a ton.

Three-month zinc was up 1% at $3,055 a ton, aluminium up 0.6% to $2,876.5, lead advanced 0.3% to $2,022, tin climbed 1.4% to $36,300 and nickel slipped 0.1% to $15,340.

Copper Copper prices LME copper Copper exports Copper imports

Comments

200 characters

Copper hits 17-month peak on US-China trade deal optimism

COAS Asim Munir meets Jordan’s King Abdullah II, discusses defence cooperation

GSP plus status: Pakistan highlights governance, rights reforms in talks with EU delegation

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend Future Investment summit

KSE-100 closes over 1,100 points lower as SBP keeps policy rate unchanged

Meta, Pakistan IT ministry launch Urdu version for Meta AI

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan, Bangladesh ‘recognise’ importance of strengthening bilateral defence, security cooperation

Govt, PPP on same page over privatisation, says Kayani

Pakistan eye strong start in T20I series against South Africa

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks enter third day as Trump again offers help

Read more stories