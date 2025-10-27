BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s foreign minister holds phone call with Rubio ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2025 07:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China hopes the United States can meet it halfway to “prepare for high-level interactions” between the two countries, foreign minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a phone call on Monday, according to an official Chinese readout.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump have “long-standing exchanges and respect each other”, Wang said, calling Xi and Trump’s relationship “the most valuable strategic asset in China-U.S. relations.”

The call came ahead of an expected meeting between Xi and Trump in South Korea later this week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit.

The Chinese readout of Monday’s call stopped short of directly confirming the two would meet, but the White House has previously said they will on Thursday.

There has been a new flare-up of trade friction between the world’s two largest economies in recent weeks after a period of relative calm, with Beijing expanding its rare earths control and Washington pressing through with additional port fees on Chinese ships, sparking a wave of mutual countermeasures.

Trump says US, China are going to come away with deal

Trade negotiators from the two countries met in Malaysia at the weekend to hash out a framework trade deal for the presidents to consider, on issues including soybeans and TikTok.

“China-U.S. trade and economic relations (have) experienced some twists and turns,” Wang said, according to the readout released by his ministry.

“The two sides clarified their positions and enhanced understanding” during the trade talks in Kuala Lumpur, he said.

Bilateral relations can move forward as long as both sides are “committed to resolving conflicts through dialogue and abandon the practice of exerting pressure at will,” Wang added.

Trump, en route to Japan on Monday, said the U.S. and China are set to “come away with” a trade deal.

Wang Yi Marco Rubio

Comments

200 characters

China’s foreign minister holds phone call with Rubio ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

COAS Asim Munir meets Jordan’s King Abdullah II, discusses defence cooperation

GSP plus status: Pakistan highlights governance, rights reforms in talks with EU delegation

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend Future Investment summit

KSE-100 closes over 1,100 points lower as SBP keeps policy rate unchanged

Meta, Pakistan IT ministry launch Urdu version for Meta AI

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan, Bangladesh ‘recognise’ importance of strengthening bilateral defence, security cooperation

Govt, PPP on same page over privatisation, says Kayani

Pakistan eye strong start in T20I series against South Africa

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks enter third day as Trump again offers help

Read more stories