COAS Asim Munir meets Jordan’s King Abdullah II, discusses defence cooperation

BR Web Desk Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 06:24pm

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is on an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, called on His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of Jordan and Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II was also present during the meeting.

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest with a particular focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in defence and security, and shared views on regional developments.

COAS meets Egyptian President, discusses regional peace and cooperation

COAS Asim Munir conveyed warm greetings from the people, Government, and Armed Forces of Pakistan to His Majesty and reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to further deepen fraternal ties with Amman.

King Abdullah II appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and their contributions towards regional peace and stability, while expressing his desire to enhance defence collaboration between the two brotherly nations.

Earlier, the Army Chief also met Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Huneiti, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF), at the General Headquarters in Amman.

Field Marshal Munir was presented with a Guard of Honour upon arrival. During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the long-standing and historic relationship between the armed forces of Pakistan and Jordan.

Major General Al-Huneiti lauded the Pakistan Army’s role in promoting regional peace and security, the ISPR added.

