BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares track Asia higher on US-China trade optimism, Fed rate cuts hopes

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2025 05:18pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

India shares rose on Monday, tracking their Asian peers, as optimism over signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks lifted sentiment, while soft U.S. inflation data boosted bets for additional Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.66% to 25,966.05 and the BSE Sensex added 0.67% to 84,778.84. Both benchmarks closed about 1.2% below all-time highs hit in September 2024.

Fourteen of 16 major sectors logged gains. The broader small-caps and mid-caps added about 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively.

Other Asian markets rose 1.6% after top Chinese and U.S. economic officials hashed out the framework of a trade deal for U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to decide on later this week.

Meanwhile, U.S. consumer prices cooled in September, reinforcing hopes that the Fed will cut rates at its policy meeting on Wednesday and again in December.

Lower U.S. rates typically make emerging markets such as India more attractive to foreign investors.

“With the Nifty hovering just about 300 points below its all-time high, it is fair to say markets have climbed the wall of worry,” said Raghvendra Nath, managing director at Ladderup Asset Managers.

“For a decisive move to new highs, incremental triggers such as an earnings rebound and easing global headwinds will be essential.”

Metals and oil and gas indexes rose 1.2% and 1.5%, respectively, as easing U.S.-China trade tensions reduced fears of tariff-related weakness in global demand.

State-owned lenders jumped 2.2% and hit a record high after Reuters reported that the government is planning to allow direct foreign investment to up to 49% from the current 20% limit.

Among individual stocks,oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries the third heaviest stock on the benchmarks, gained 2.2%. Investec said the company’s $100 million JV with Meta Platforms is a major step India’s AI-driven digital growth.

IT firm Coforge climbed 4% after posting higher-than-expected quarterly profit on improved client spending.

Indian shares BSE Sensex Indian stocks Indian equity

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares track Asia higher on US-China trade optimism, Fed rate cuts hopes

COAS Asim Munir meets Jordan’s King Abdullah II, discusses defence cooperation

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend Future Investment summit

KSE-100 closes over 1,100 points lower as SBP keeps policy rate unchanged

Meta, Pakistan IT ministry launch Urdu version for Meta AI

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan, Bangladesh ‘recognise’ importance of strengthening bilateral defence, security cooperation

Govt, PPP on same page over privatisation, says Kayani

Pakistan eye strong start in T20I series against South Africa

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks enter third day as Trump again offers help

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories