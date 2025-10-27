BML 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.64%)
BOP 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.05%)
CNERGY 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
CPHL 88.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.88%)
DCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
DGKC 234.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.12%)
FCCL 54.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.72%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.24%)
GCIL 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
HUBC 213.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.17%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.8%)
KOSM 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
MLCF 97.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.3%)
NBP 205.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
PAEL 54.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.77%)
PIAHCLA 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3%)
PIBTL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
POWER 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.2%)
PPL 192.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.39%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.78%)
PRL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
PTC 38.08 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.55%)
SNGP 134.92 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
SSGC 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.56%)
TELE 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.38%)
TPLP 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TREET 33.66 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.18%)
TRG 71.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.32%)
WTL 1.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,025 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.65%)
BR30 54,183 Decreased By -381.9 (-0.7%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bonds a tad lower as traders look ahead to state debt auction for cues

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2025 04:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds lumbered sideways for most of the session on Monday, ending marginally lower, with traders awaiting more robust signals, starting withTuesday’s state-debt auction.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note settled at 6.5464%, after closing at 6.5345% on Friday.

Bond yields rise when prices fall.

Indian states are set to raise 178 billion rupees ($2.03 billion) through the sale of bonds on Tuesday, sharply lower than the previously planned 309 billion rupees.

While Monday’s yield moves showed indifference to the lower supply, the cut-off yields in the auction on Tuesday will be key to gauge investor appetite, traders said.

“Market should be rangebound this week…we have to wait to see how the (auction) goes tomorrow,” said Umesh Tulsyan, managing director at Sovereign Global Markets.

The hope for central bank rate cuts is diminishing as a potential US-India trade deal that rolls back tariffs could make them redundant, Tulsyan added.

Market participants are also closely watching U.S.-China trade talks, with the Federal Reserve’s policy decision due on Wednesday.

U.S. officials on Sunday hashed out the framework of a trade deal for President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to pause steeper American tariffs and China’s curbs on rare earths exports.

Separately, the Reserve Bank of India conducted two overnight variable rate repo auctions during the day, worth aggregate of 1.5 trillion rupees, to shore up liquidity.

India’s banking system liquidity surplus stood at 275 billion rupees as of October 26 after remaining in a deficit for most of the last week.

RATES

India’s overnight index swap rates closed slightly higher, tracking U.S. Treasury yields and as sentiment remained cautious.

The one-year OIS rate inched up to 5.47%, while the two-year OIS rate settled higher at 5.4150%.

The five-year swap rate closed slightly up at 5.66%.

India Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bonds a tad lower as traders look ahead to state debt auction for cues

Stocks remain subdued ahead of MPC meeting, KSE-100 sheds over 1,100 points

Meta, Pakistan IT ministry launch Urdu version for Meta AI

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan, Bangladesh ‘recognise’ importance of strengthening bilateral defence, security cooperation

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend FII9 summit

Govt, PPP on same page over privatisation, says Kayani

Pakistan eye strong start in T20I series against South Africa

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks enter third day as Trump again offers help

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,300 in Pakistan

Precision Engineering Complex carved out of PIA Holding, transferred to Pakistan Air Force entity

Read more stories