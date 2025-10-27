BML 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
BOP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.11%)
CNERGY 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
CPHL 88.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.71%)
DCL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.8%)
DGKC 235.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.41%)
FCCL 56.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.97%)
FFL 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.92%)
GCIL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.5%)
HUBC 213.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.2%)
KEL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.05%)
KOSM 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
MLCF 98.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.72%)
NBP 206.97 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (0.97%)
PAEL 54.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.2%)
PIBTL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
POWER 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
PPL 194.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.11%)
PREMA 39.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
PRL 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.36%)
PTC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
SNGP 136.45 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.4%)
SSGC 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
TELE 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TPLP 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TREET 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.83%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.08%)
BR100 17,123 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 54,773 Increased By 208.1 (0.38%)
KSE100 163,305 Increased By 0.8 (0%)
KSE30 49,835 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

World’s first yen-pegged stablecoin debuts in Japan

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2025 01:45pm

TOKYO: The world’s first stablecoin pegged to the yen launched in Japan on Monday, a small but significant move in a country where many consumers still prefer to use traditional payment means like cash and credit cards.

JPYC, a Japanese startup, began issuing the stablecoins - also called JPYC - which are fully convertible to the yen and backed by domestic savings and Japanese government bonds (JGBs).

The company aims to issue 10 trillion yen ($66 billion) worth of JPYC over three years and have the digital assets used widely overseas.

It does not initially plan to charge transaction fees to encourage its usage, and instead aims to earn money from interest on holdings of JGBs.

“We hope to spur innovation by giving startups access to low transaction and settlement fees,” CEO Noritaka Okabe told a press briefing.

“Increasing global interoperability would benefit us too, so we’re open to capital tie-ups,” he added.

Blockchain-based stablecoins are typically pegged to a fiat currency and offer faster and cheaper transactions.

With strong backing from U.S. President Donald Trump, stablecoins pegged to the U.S. dollar have surged and now account for over 99% of global stablecoin supply, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

Interest in stablecoins is also gaining momentum globally, and Japan’s three megabanks will jointly issue stablecoins, the Nikkei daily reported this month.

Tomoyuki Shimoda, a former Bank of Japan executive who is currently an academic at Japan’s Rikkyo University, said yen stablecoins are not going to have the same momentum as those backed by the U.S. dollar - the world’s reserve currency used across the globe.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty on whether yen stablecoins will become widespread in Japan,” he said. “If megabanks join the market, the pace could accelerate. But it could still take at least two to three years.”

Dollar hits two-week high against yen as trade talks, Fed meeting loom

Policymakers have expressed concern that stablecoins could facilitate the movement of funds outside regulated banking systems and potentially undermine the role of commercial banks in global payment flows.

“Stablecoins might emerge as a key player in the global payment system, partially replacing the role of bank deposits,” BOJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said in a speech last week, urging global regulators to adapt.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea has pledged to allow companies to introduce won-based stablecoins and China, too, is considering allowing usage of yuan-backed stablecoins.

Yen world's first stablecoin

Comments

200 characters

World’s first yen-pegged stablecoin debuts in Japan

Stocks remain subdued ahead of MPC meeting

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Status quo expected as MPC meets today

Pakistan, Bangladesh ‘recognise’ importance of strengthening bilateral defence, security cooperation

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend FII9 summit

Govt, PPP on same page over privatisation, says Kayani

Pakistan eye strong start in T20I series against South Africa

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks enter third day as Trump again offers help

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,300 in Pakistan

Precision Engineering Complex carved out of PIA Holding, transferred to Pakistan Air Force entity

Read more stories