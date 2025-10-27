BML 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
BOP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.11%)
CNERGY 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
CPHL 88.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.71%)
DCL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.8%)
DGKC 235.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.41%)
FCCL 56.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.97%)
FFL 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.92%)
GCIL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.5%)
HUBC 213.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.2%)
KEL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.05%)
KOSM 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
MLCF 98.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.72%)
NBP 206.97 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (0.97%)
PAEL 54.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.2%)
PIBTL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
POWER 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
PPL 194.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.11%)
PREMA 39.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
PRL 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.36%)
PTC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
SNGP 136.45 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.4%)
SSGC 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
TELE 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TPLP 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TREET 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.83%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.08%)
BR100 17,123 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 54,773 Increased By 208.1 (0.38%)
KSE100 163,305 Increased By 0.8 (0%)
KSE30 49,835 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Afghan women return to international stage in FIFA tournament

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2025 01:32pm

An Afghan women’s refugee team lost 6-1 to Chad in a FIFA-organized tournament in Morocco on Sunday but for the players the match itself represented a victory after being denied the chance to play the sport they love back home.

Women’s sport has been banned in Afghanistan since the Taliban government took over in 2021, prompting players to flee the country fearing persecution.

Prior to the Taliban’s takeover, Afghanistan had 25 women players under contract, most of whom now live in Australia.

The women’s national team last played an international match in 2021, losing 5-0 to Qatar, but in May world soccer’s governing body approved the creation of an Afghan women’s refugee team, with Pauline Hamill named as coach.

The team chose “Afghan Women United” as their official name following consultations with FIFA ahead of their loss to Chad, their first match of the four-team FIFA Unites: Women’s Series tournament, which also features Tunisia and Libya.

“That’s all we wanted all these years after trying so hard to get what we truly deserve as a woman.

Our right to play and to represent our country,“ captain Fatima Haidari said in the lead-up to the match.

“We are profoundly grateful that FIFA gave us this opportunity and this privilege to represent what women are capable of.”

Afghan Women United opened the scoring through Melbourne-based striker Manozh Noori’s penalty on Sunday, sparking wild celebrations among her team mates and on the sidelines.

But Chad, who played their first match in 2019 and competed in qualifying for the 2020 and 2024 Olympics, recovered quickly and went on to record the comfortable win in Berrechid, 40km from Casablanca.

Afghan Women United’s next game is against Tunisia on Wednesday before they take on Libya on Saturday.

The tournament was scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates but was moved to Morocco last week.

FIFA Afghan women

Comments

200 characters

Afghan women return to international stage in FIFA tournament

Stocks remain subdued ahead of MPC meeting

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Status quo expected as MPC meets today

Pakistan, Bangladesh ‘recognise’ importance of strengthening bilateral defence, security cooperation

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend FII9 summit

Govt, PPP on same page over privatisation, says Kayani

Pakistan eye strong start in T20I series against South Africa

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks enter third day as Trump again offers help

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,300 in Pakistan

Precision Engineering Complex carved out of PIA Holding, transferred to Pakistan Air Force entity

Read more stories