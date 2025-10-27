BML 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
BOP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.11%)
CNERGY 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
CPHL 88.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.71%)
DCL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.8%)
DGKC 235.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.41%)
FCCL 56.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.97%)
FFL 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.92%)
GCIL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.5%)
HUBC 213.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.2%)
KEL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.05%)
KOSM 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
MLCF 98.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.72%)
NBP 206.97 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (0.97%)
PAEL 54.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.2%)
PIBTL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
POWER 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
PPL 194.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.11%)
PREMA 39.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
PRL 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.36%)
PTC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
SNGP 136.45 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.4%)
SSGC 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
TELE 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TPLP 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TREET 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.83%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.08%)
BR100 17,123 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 54,773 Increased By 208.1 (0.38%)
KSE100 163,305 Increased By 0.8 (0%)
KSE30 49,835 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
Iron ore nears two-week high on US-China trade deal optimism

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2025 01:12pm

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices climbed on Monday to their highest in nearly two weeks, as optimism over easing trade tensions between China and the United States, the world’s two largest economies, outweighed demand concerns in top consumer China.

Top Chinese and US economic officials on Sunday hashed out the framework of a trade deal for US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to decide on later this week.

Trump said US and China are set to “come away with” a trade deal.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) closed daytime trade 1.94% higher at 786.5 yuan ($110.42) a metric ton, its highest since October 15.

By 0702 GMT, the benchmark November iron ore on the Singapore Exchange jumped 1.3% to $105.55 a ton, the highest since October 15.

A wave of production curbs in northern China regions, including top production hub of Tangshan city, raised concerns about demand for the key steelmaking ingredient, limiting further price upside potential.

Tangshan city will launch a level-2 emergency response from Monday amid a forecast of worsening air pollution, it said on its WeChat account late on Sunday. Local steel mills are required to curb production during such emergency actions.

Also casting a shadow on the demand outlook was Beijing’s proposal for a more stringent steel capacity swap plan to reduce existing capacity and rebalance supply and demand, 14 months after it paused the old programme.

Coking coal and coke, other steelmaking ingredients, climbed 0.96% and 0.79%, respectively. Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange benefited from the anticipation of reduced supply due to production restrictions in the northern region.

Rebar rose 1.54%, hot-rolled coil advanced 1.45%, stainless steel nudged up 0.08% while wire rod dipped 0.27%.

