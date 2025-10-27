BML 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
BOP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.11%)
CNERGY 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
CPHL 88.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.71%)
DCL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.8%)
DGKC 235.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.41%)
FCCL 56.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.97%)
FFL 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.92%)
GCIL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.5%)
HUBC 213.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.2%)
KEL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.05%)
KOSM 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
MLCF 98.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.72%)
NBP 206.97 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (0.97%)
PAEL 54.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.2%)
PIBTL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
POWER 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
PPL 194.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.11%)
PREMA 39.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
PRL 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.36%)
PTC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
SNGP 136.45 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.4%)
SSGC 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
TELE 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TPLP 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TREET 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.83%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.08%)
BR100 17,123 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 54,773 Increased By 208.1 (0.38%)
KSE100 163,305 Increased By 0.8 (0%)
KSE30 49,835 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars get lift on hints of US-China trade thaw

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2025 12:59pm

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars hopped to two-week highs on Monday as signs of progress in US-China trade talks boosted risk sentiment globally, while giving bonds a mild knock.

The Antipodeans have open economies heavily dependent on exports to China and investors often use the currencies as liquid hedges against trade disruptions and risk in general.

The Aussie is also used as a proxy for the Chinese yuan, so it got an added lift when Beijing set the strongest fix for its currency in more than a year.

The Aussie gained 0.3% to $0.6536, having been as high as $0.6545 at one stage. Support lies at a recent trough of $0.6438, with resistance at $0.6628.

The kiwi dollar was up 0.2% at $0.5758, after having got as far as $0.5794. That took it away from a recent six-month low at $0.5684, but it remains short of October’s top of $0.5844.

Australian 10-year bond yields nudged up 3 basis points to 4.171% as markets tense for a crucial reading on third-quarter consumer prices due on Wednesday.

Median forecasts are for a 0.8% rise in the trimmed mean measure of core inflation, which would leave the annual pace stuck at 2.7% when the Reserve Bank of Australia had hoped for a dip to 2.6%.

Analysts assume such an outcome would make a November rate cut a line-ball call, while anything higher would likely be a roadblock to an easing. Markets imply around a 60% chance of a cut, making them very vulnerable to a hot number.

“Our trimmed mean estimate is 0.846%,” said Justin Smirk, a senior economist at Westpac.

“Given there is some upside risk to dwelling prices, this suggests any risk to this estimate lies to the upside.” Of the major local banks, ANZ, CBA and NAB all expect rates to stay on hold next week, while Westpac is on the fence awaiting the CPI numbers.

RBA Governor Michele Bullock appears at an economics dinner later on Monday and there no doubt will be queries on the chances, though she usually steers away from offering forward guidance.

The head of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand speaks on Wednesday and has been happy to leave the door open to further cuts, having slashed rates by an outsized 50 basis points earlier this month.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars get lift on hints of US-China trade thaw

Stocks remain subdued ahead of MPC meeting

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Status quo expected as MPC meets today

Pakistan, Bangladesh ‘recognise’ importance of strengthening bilateral defence, security cooperation

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend FII9 summit

Govt, PPP on same page over privatisation, says Kayani

Pakistan eye strong start in T20I series against South Africa

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks enter third day as Trump again offers help

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,300 in Pakistan

Precision Engineering Complex carved out of PIA Holding, transferred to Pakistan Air Force entity

Read more stories