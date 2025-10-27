BML 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
BOP 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.27%)
CNERGY 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.06%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 234.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.12%)
FCCL 56.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.13%)
FFL 19.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
GCIL 32.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.19%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.15%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.8%)
KOSM 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
MLCF 98.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.62%)
NBP 207.05 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1%)
PAEL 54.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.32%)
PIBTL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
POWER 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.93%)
PPL 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.31%)
PREMA 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
PRL 36.08 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.95%)
PTC 37.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SNGP 135.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.69%)
SSGC 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
TELE 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.38%)
TPLP 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TREET 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.21%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.08%)
BR100 17,123 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 54,773 Increased By 208.1 (0.38%)
KSE100 163,305 Increased By 0.8 (0%)
KSE30 49,835 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
Oct 27, 2025
Markets

Palm oil inches down on weak Dalian palm oil, strong ringgit

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2025 11:10am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures hit its lowest in three weeks on Monday, weighed by Dalian palm oil and a stronger ringgit, while market participants awaited fresh triggers to confirm a direction.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 23 ringgit, or 0.52%, to 4,399 ringgit ($1,041.43) a metric ton by the midday break, falling for the second consecutive day.

“Today, crude palm oil future is still tracking Dalian performance, while waiting for new leads on the market such as weather condition and (possible) improvement in US-China trade talks this week,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract was up 0.73%, while its palm oil contract lost 0.31%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.97%. Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October 1-25 fell 0.4% to 1,283,814 metric tons from 1,288,462 metric tons shipped during September 1-25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.

Oil prices rose after US and China officials sketched out a trade-deal framework, easing fears that tariffs and export curbs between the world’s top two oil consumers could dent global economic growth. Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.17% against the dollar.

A stronger ringgit makes palm oil more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil is poised to break support at 4,409 ringgit per ton and fall towards 4,346 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm oil inches down on weak Dalian palm oil, strong ringgit

