Business & Finance

Shifa International Hospitals approves merger with subsidiary

Published 27 Oct, 2025 11:06am

Shifa International Hospitals Limited (SIHL) approved on Monday the merger of its subsidiary, Shifa Medical Center Islamabad (Private) Limited (SMCI), into the parent company.

SIHL shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“The amalgamation would lead to inter alia a simplification of the corporate structure by eliminating redundant administrative layers and inter-company relationships,” the company wrote in its notice.

Shifa International Hospitals to buy out minority shareholders in subsidiary SMCI

It further said that the merger will also consolidate resources, enabling better asset utilisation, improved financial reporting through unified statements, and centralised management of liabilities.

“Direct control over operations will enhance decision-making and productivity, while the single entity structure will facilitate future growth, ease capital raising, and strengthen market presence, ensuring the entity is well-positioned for expansion and long-term success.”

SIHL was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1987 and converted into a public limited company in 1989.

The listed company is engaged in establishing and running medical centres, hospitals, pharmacies, and lab collection points across Pakistan.

