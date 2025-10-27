BML 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
CPHL 87.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.01%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 234.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.09%)
FCCL 56.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.94%)
FFL 19.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.88%)
GCIL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.5%)
HUBC 213.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.04%)
KEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.16%)
KOSM 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.26%)
MLCF 97.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
NBP 205.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
PIAHCLA 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
PIBTL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
POWER 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.71%)
PPL 194.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.14%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.78%)
PRL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
PTC 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
SNGP 135.48 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.68%)
SSGC 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.35%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.45%)
TRG 71.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.08%)
BR100 17,171 Increased By 34.8 (0.2%)
BR30 54,897 Increased By 331.9 (0.61%)
KSE100 163,181 Decreased By -122.6 (-0.08%)
KSE30 49,799 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.09%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei tops 50,000 mark for first time on stimulus euphoria

  • The Nikkei 225 Index climbed as much as 2.4% to an intraday high of 50,491.23
Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2025 08:30am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average climbed past the 50,000 level for the first time on Monday, continuing a run of successive records on expectations of sizeable spending from the nation’s new prime minister.

Crossing the key psychological threshold is the latest milestone for the blue-chip share gauge that has been red hot since fiscal dove Sanae Takaichi began her ascent to power.

The Nikkei 225 Index climbed as much as 2.4% to an intraday high of 50,491.23.

The index ended the morning session up 2.1% at 50,337.36, bringing its year-to-date gains to 26%.

The broader Topix also touched an all-time high, rising nearly 1.6% to 3,321.48 by the midday close. It has gained 19.3% so far this year.

“The Nikkei’s gains were supported by expectations for the Takaichi administration, whose policy is focused on growth,” said Hiroyuki Ueno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

“The market kept buying stocks. Even as the Nikkei fell after Takaichi was elected, the decline did not last long because investors who were not able to catch up with the latest rally scooped up stocks on dip,” said Ueno.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumped 5.15% to give the biggest boost to the Nikkei on Monday, while Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing rose 2.73%.

The gauge broke through 45,000 on September 16 and has marched through successive round numbers at a rapid clip. It marks a dramatic turnaround for a long-moribund market that saw the Nikkei take 34 years to finally recover to its Bubble Economy peak in February 2024.

The index rose to the brink of 50,000 last Tuesday, when Takaichi cleared a parliamentary vote to become premier.

The Nikkei finished the week 3.6% higher as Takaichi pledged a proactive spending policy, with an economic stimulus package expected to exceed 13.9 trillion yen ($92.2 billion).

“Fiscal packages tend to be welcomed by the market, irrespective of their actual impact on the overall economy,” said Norihiro Yamaguchi, lead Japan economist at Oxford Economics.

“The fact that Takaichi’s policy focus is on strategic investment and other market-friendly areas is another reason why the stock market reacted strongly.”

Japanese equities have been on the upswing since mid-July, when an electoral drubbing for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party sparked bets that fiscally hawkish Shigeru Ishiba would resign as prime minister.

Ishiba finally announced in September he would step aside, setting up a party leadership vote won by Takaichi, a devotee of the “Abenomics” stimulus policies of late premier Shinzo Abe.

Takaichi will meet U.S. President Donald Trump later on Monday and hold a summit with him on Tuesday, having had her first call with the president over the weekend.

Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei tops 50,000 mark for first time on stimulus euphoria

Stocks remain subdued ahead of MPC meeting

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Govt devising plan to resolve KE-Nepra tariff dispute

Pakistan’s Systems Limited sets sights on Europe, US for next phase of growth

PD to spend billions, arbitration costs to be passed on to consumers

Oil prices rise after US and China reach trade-deal framework

PM orders swift finalisation of MVNO framework

Expanding ties with Pakistan ‘strategic opportunity’: Rubio

Key economic sectors: PM, Saudi leadership to hold talks

Developed plots: PRA AT Lahore rules sale not liable to provincial ST

Read more stories