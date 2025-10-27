Expanding ties with Pakistan ‘strategic opportunity’: Rubio

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that Washington views its expanding relationship with Pakistan as a positive and strategic opportunity aimed at advancing shared interests.

Speaking to the media en route to Doha, Qatar, Rubio said the United States was seeking to broaden cooperation with Pakistan in areas of common interest, describing it as part of a pragmatic and balanced foreign policy approach.

“We see an opportunity to expand our strategic relationship with Pakistan,” he said, according to a transcript of the briefing on the State Department’s website.

“Our job is to figure out how many countries we can work with on things of mutual interest.”

Addressing questions about India’s concerns, Rubio said New Delhi understands the US approach and has responded with diplomatic maturity.

“We know they’re concerned for obvious reasons because of the tensions that have existed between Pakistan and India historically.

But they also recognise that we have to maintain relations with many countries.

They themselves have relationships with states that we don’t.”

He added that strengthening ties with Pakistan does not come at the expense of our relationship or friendship with India, which he described as “deep, historic, and important.”