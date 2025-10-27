BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-27

Expanding ties with Pakistan ‘strategic opportunity’: Rubio

NNI Published 27 Oct, 2025 05:16am

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that Washington views its expanding relationship with Pakistan as a positive and strategic opportunity aimed at advancing shared interests.

Speaking to the media en route to Doha, Qatar, Rubio said the United States was seeking to broaden cooperation with Pakistan in areas of common interest, describing it as part of a pragmatic and balanced foreign policy approach.

“We see an opportunity to expand our strategic relationship with Pakistan,” he said, according to a transcript of the briefing on the State Department’s website.

Dar, Rubio reaffirm commitment to strengthen Pakistan-US relations

“Our job is to figure out how many countries we can work with on things of mutual interest.”

Addressing questions about India’s concerns, Rubio said New Delhi understands the US approach and has responded with diplomatic maturity.

“We know they’re concerned for obvious reasons because of the tensions that have existed between Pakistan and India historically.

But they also recognise that we have to maintain relations with many countries.

They themselves have relationships with states that we don’t.”

He added that strengthening ties with Pakistan does not come at the expense of our relationship or friendship with India, which he described as “deep, historic, and important.”

Pak US ties Pakistan and US US Secretary of State Marco Rubio strategic ties

Comments

200 characters

Expanding ties with Pakistan ‘strategic opportunity’: Rubio

Govt devising plan to resolve KE-Nepra tariff dispute

PD to spend billions, arbitration costs to be passed on to consumers

PM orders swift finalisation of MVNO framework

Five AJK ministers join PPP

Key economic sectors: PM, Saudi leadership to hold talks

Developed plots: PRA AT Lahore rules sale not liable to provincial ST

Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line: NTDC performs first-ever live maintenance

Delay in uploading 2025 tax return forms: Contempt proceedings sought against FBR officials

US envoy praises Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism: MoI

Read more stories