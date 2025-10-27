Five AJK ministers join PPP

ISLAMABAD: A group of ministers from Azad Jammu & Kashmir called on Faryal Talpur, Incharge Political Affairs AJK, at Zardari House here on Sunday.

During the meeting, Ch Yasir Sultan, (minister) Sardar Muhammad Hussain, (minister) Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq, (minister) Ch Arshad Hussain, (minister) and Ch Muhammad Rasheed (minister) announced their decision to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Senior PPP leader Ch Muhammad Riaz was also present.

Faryal Talpur warmly welcomed the new entrants into the PPP, expressing confidence that their inclusion will further strengthen the Party’s position in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

She said that the PPP has always been the true representative of the people of AJK and will continue its struggle for their political and economic rights under the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari.

The newly joined leaders expressed their full confidence in the vision and leadership of Bilawal and Asif Zardari pledged to play an active role in advancing the Party’s mission of democracy, development, and public service across Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

