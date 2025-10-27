BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-27

Five AJK ministers join PPP

Press Release Published 27 Oct, 2025 05:16am

ISLAMABAD: A group of ministers from Azad Jammu & Kashmir called on Faryal Talpur, Incharge Political Affairs AJK, at Zardari House here on Sunday.

During the meeting, Ch Yasir Sultan, (minister) Sardar Muhammad Hussain, (minister) Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq, (minister) Ch Arshad Hussain, (minister) and Ch Muhammad Rasheed (minister) announced their decision to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Senior PPP leader Ch Muhammad Riaz was also present.

Faryal Talpur warmly welcomed the new entrants into the PPP, expressing confidence that their inclusion will further strengthen the Party’s position in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

PML-N quits AJK govt, vows to sit in opposition

She said that the PPP has always been the true representative of the people of AJK and will continue its struggle for their political and economic rights under the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari.

The newly joined leaders expressed their full confidence in the vision and leadership of Bilawal and Asif Zardari pledged to play an active role in advancing the Party’s mission of democracy, development, and public service across Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP AJK Faryal Talpur AJK ministers Azad Jammu & Kashmir

Comments

200 characters

Five AJK ministers join PPP

Govt devising plan to resolve KE-Nepra tariff dispute

PD to spend billions, arbitration costs to be passed on to consumers

PM orders swift finalisation of MVNO framework

Expanding ties with Pakistan ‘strategic opportunity’: Rubio

Key economic sectors: PM, Saudi leadership to hold talks

Developed plots: PRA AT Lahore rules sale not liable to provincial ST

Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line: NTDC performs first-ever live maintenance

Delay in uploading 2025 tax return forms: Contempt proceedings sought against FBR officials

US envoy praises Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism: MoI

Read more stories