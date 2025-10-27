BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
Key economic sectors: PM, Saudi leadership to hold talks

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 27 Oct, 2025 05:16am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is leading a high-level delegation to Riyadh — from Monday (today) till Wednesday (29th Oct) — to participate in the Ninth Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9).

The visit is taking place on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and PM Mohammed bin Salman, said an official statement here on Sunday.

“During his stay, the PM will engage with the Saudi leadership to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in the trade, investment, energy, and human resource sectors. The discussions will also cover regional and global issues of mutual interest and concern,” the statement added.

Pakistan looks to unlock Saudi investment

The FII9 will convene global leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators, the press release said.

Thematic discussions will address global challenges and opportunities, focusing on key topics such as innovation, sustainability, economic inclusion, and geopolitical shifts, it added.

On the sidelines of FII9, Sharif will interact with leaders from other participating countries and heads of international organizations, according to the statement.

“These exchanges will highlight Pakistan’s investment potential and its readiness to pursue collaborations in sustainable development,” the official statement said.

