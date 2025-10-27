KARACHI: Pakistan rupee recorded another positive week as it gained Re0.08 or 0.03 percent against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 281.02, against 281.10 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan’s current account (C/A) posted a significant surplus of USD110 million in September, a sharp contrast against USD52 million deficit recorded in the same month last fiscal. The surplus came on the back of a significant increase in remittance inflows during the month, which clocked in at USD3.18 billion, reflecting an increase of 11 percent on a yearly basis.

Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), a measure of the value of a currency against a weighted average of several foreign currencies, witnessed further increase as it clocked in at 101.73 in September 2025, up from 100.09 (revised) in August 2025.

Meanwhile, the foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by USD14 million on a weekly basis, reaching USD14.45 billion as of October 17, 2025. According to the central bank, total liquid foreign reserves stood at USD19.85 billion, while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded at USD5.40 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR gained 3 paise for buying and 10 paise for selling against USD, closing at 281.57 and 282.05, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 2.81 rupees for buying and 2.42 rupees for selling, closing at 326.47 and 330.07, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 1 paisa for buying and remained unchanged for selling, closing at 76.80 and 77.58, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR remained unchanged for buying and lost 2 paise for selling, closing at 75.07 and 75.66, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 281.02

Offer Close Rs. 281.21

Bid Open Rs. 281.10

Offer Open Rs. 281.30

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 281.57

Offer Close Rs. 282.05

Bid Open Rs. 281.60

Offer Open Rs. 282.15

=========================================

