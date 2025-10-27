BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
US envoy praises Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: MoI

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 27 Oct, 2025 05:16am
ISLAMABAD: A top United States diplomat in Pakistan has praised Islamabad’s efforts in combating terrorism and extremism— a development that surfaces in the apparent backdrop of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) been notified as a proscribed organisation by the Interior Ministry— on terrorism charges.

“The US acting ambassador praised Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism and extremism, and said that cooperation in the areas of security and counter-terrorism will continue,” said an official statement issued by Pakistan’s Interior Ministry on Sunday regarding a meeting between the Acting US Ambassador to Pakistan Natalie Baker and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The statement did not elaborate any further on this meeting.

The same statement; however, contained more details about a separate meeting between Naqvi and British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott.

Meanwhile, Naqvi expressed gratitude to the British government and the high commissioner for the resumption of flight operations to the United Kingdom after five years.

The British high commissioner, in her meeting with the interior minister, informed the latter about the upcoming visit of the director general of the UK’s National Crime Agency to Pakistan next month, says the official statement.

During this visit, memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed in the areas of immigration and counter-narcotics cooperation, the statement said.

Naqvi said that projects such as the Centre of Excellence, established with the cooperation of the British High Commission, would help enhance the capacity of Pakistani institutions.

The establishment of the Centre of Excellence would further strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and the UK in areas related to mutual legal assistance and extradition, the statement said.

?The British high commissioner stated that the UK attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan, said the statement.

Naqvi reaffirmed that Pakistan is determined to work with the international community to eliminate terrorism, said the statement.

