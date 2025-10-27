KP bans ‘gold mining’ along river banks

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended the previously imposed ban on all activities related to illegal gold mining/ extraction along the banks of the Indus and Kabul Rivers in the districts of Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, and adjacent areas.

The ban has been imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Effective immediately, the order will remain in force for a period of 30 days. Individuals violating the order will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

