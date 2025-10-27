‘Pakistan’s real estate sector entering new era of professionalism, transparency’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s real estate sector is entering a new era of professionalism, transparency, and disciplined growth.

Talking to Business Recorder, the Eighteen CEO Dr Mohamed Mansour noted that “the market will be shaped by developers with vision and integrity — and Eighteen is part of that transformation, setting a new standard for what luxury real estate in Pakistan can and should represent.”

A seasoned international executive with over two decades of experience in large-scale infrastructure and mixed-use developments, Dr Mansour brings a rare combination of technical expertise and global perspective to his new role. Prior to his appointment as CEO of Eighteen, he served as Group Chief Technical Officer of Ora Developers — the project’s parent company — where he oversaw major real estate and hospitality ventures across multiple markets. He holds a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from Purdue University and advanced degrees from the American University in Cairo.

Dr Mansour described his mandate in clear terms to deliver Eighteen with speed, precision, and uncompromising quality. “Eighteen is an extraordinary project with immense potential,” he said. “My vision is to establish it as Pakistan’s most reliably delivered and prestigious luxury community. The focus now is on accelerating construction, elevating quality standards, and transforming this development into a thriving, world-class neighbourhood.”

The leadership transition from Ora Developers’ Group CTO to CEO of Eighteen signals a decisive shift in the company’s priorities. According to Dr Mansour, “This move reflects Ora’s strong commitment to delivery. Construction excellence is now the absolute core priority.” He emphasized that visible progress on the ground will be the key to restoring and reinforcing stakeholder confidence. “We are enforcing the strictest global quality standards across all stages of construction to strengthen trust among our customers and investors,” he added.

While outlining his strategic roadmap for positioning the development as the country’s most reliably delivered and prestigious luxury community, Dr. Mohamed Mansour said that the most anticipated developments linked to Eighteen is the dedicated slip road providing direct access from the Srinagar Highway, a vital infrastructure link now in the final stages of approval and we expect execution to commence shortly.

The Government of Pakistan’s renewed focus on facilitating large-scale investment through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and allied institutions is also paving the way for greater foreign participation, infrastructure advancement, and economic stability.

Dr Mansour also highlighted the project’s wider economic impact. Beyond housing, Eighteen contributes to job creation, infrastructure development, and investor confidence. “Our investment is a clear vote of confidence in Pakistan’s long-term growth. Ora Developers continues to see this market as one with enormous potential,” he stated.

Looking ahead, we are exploring strategic collaborations to further enhance the footprint. Dr Mansour confirmed ongoing discussions with the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in Islamabad and Karachi for potential joint ventures. “We hold DHA in very high regard and see strong alignment in our shared vision for quality, infrastructure, and community development,” he said.

“Confidence comes from progress. Our mission is to deliver faster, better, and with the integrity that defines Ora Developers globally.” As construction accelerates and key milestones near completion, Eighteen aims to solidify its place as the country’s premier luxury address — a development that not only redefines living standards but also reflects renewed confidence in Pakistan’s real estate future.

