‘No ban on flour supply’: Political propaganda contrary to facts: Azma

Recorder Report Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 06:15am

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari clarified that the Punjab government has not imposed any restriction on the supply of flour, terming the ongoing propaganda in this regard as completely baseless and contrary to facts.

She stated that the inter-provincial transportation of flour is being carried out in a fully transparent manner through official permits, ensuring a clear and traceable record of flour being transported out of the province.

Azma Bokhari emphasized that the government’s foremost priority is the people of Punjab. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the availability and affordability of flour for every citizen have been ensured.

“This pro-people style of governance is what some elements find hard to digest,” she added.

The minister said that the Punjab government is providing subsidies using taxpayers’ money to ensure relief for the public and to avoid any potential crisis during dry months. She revealed that Punjab currently possesses 8.85 lakh metric tons of wheat reserves, valued at approximately Rs 100 billion, which reflects the farsighted and organized policies of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Azma Bokhari added that flour mills are being supplied wheat at Rs 3,000 per maund to maintain continuous availability and price stability in the market.

Azma Bokhari further stated that if Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s flour demand has exceeded its own capacity, the KP government should release its stored wheat or procure it from PASSCO. “Punjab cannot compromise its people’s right to affordable flour for the sake of another province’s political theatrics,” she remarked.

Highlighting that over 200 flour mills in KP are currently non-operational, she advised the KP chief minister to focus on reviving these mills instead of staging protests outside Adiala Jail so that his own people can have access to flour.

The minister reiterated that there is no ban on the inter-provincial movement of wheat or flour, clarifying that under Article 18 of the Constitution and relevant laws, permits and digital monitoring have been made mandatory to prevent hoarding and profiteering. She said the KP government, if genuinely concerned about its citizens, should procure wheat from PASSCO or international markets instead of indulging in political theatrics.

Azma Bokhari concluded by saying that political slogans and street dramas do not feed people’s families — only sound governance and effective planning do.

