FCCI, APTMA welcome ‘Roshan Maeeshat Electricity Package’

Press Release Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 07:07am

FAISALABAD: President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Farooq Yousaf Sheikh, Chairman of the All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTMA) Malik Bawo Muhammad Akram, and representatives of other industrial and agricultural organizations have warmly welcomed the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s “Roshan Maeeshat Electricity Package,” terming it a historic and revolutionary step toward the revival and sustainable growth of the national economy.

They appreciated the Prime Minister’s decision to supply additional electricity to industrial and agricultural consumers at a concessional tariff of Rs. 22.98 per unit for three years. They said that under this package, industries and farmers will be provided additional electricity at subsidized rates for the next three years (from November 2025 to October 2028) and for the next three years, throughout the year, the industrial and agricultural sectors will receive additional electricity at a rate of Rs. 22.98 per unit.

They emphasized that this measure will not only strengthen the foundations of Pakistan’s industry and agriculture but will also boost exports, create employment opportunities, and ensure overall economic stability.

Highlighting the prevailing economic challenges, they noted that the high cost of energy had become the biggest hurdle for industrial production. The concessional power package would significantly reduce production costs, enhance industrial efficiency, and open up new avenues for domestic and foreign investment.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for this far-sighted decision, they said that it reflects the government’s strong commitment to industry- and agriculture-friendly policies. He further expressed hope that the government would establish an effective and transparent implementation and monitoring mechanism to ensure that all industrial and agricultural consumers fully benefit from this relief package.

power sector FCCI APTMA business community Roshan Maeeshat Electricity Package

