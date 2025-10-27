Kashmiris to observe Black Day today

LAHORE: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world will observe Black Day on Monday (today) to draw the world’s attention to the impending catastrophe caused by India’s continued illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

To mark the day as Black Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that a one minute silence shall be observed throughout Pakistan at 10:00 am on Monday in solidarity with the Kashmiri people and their legitimate struggle against illegal Indian occupation.

The call for the observance of Black Day has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and is supported by various other organizations, sensitizing the international community about the urgency of resolving the Kashmir dispute to avert a situation that may have disastrous implications for global peace. It was on this day in 1947, when Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

