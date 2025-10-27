Allied Bank and LUMS host 4th Fintech Hackathon

KARACHI: Allied Bank, in collaboration with LUMS, hosted the 4th edition of Fintech Hackathon. The event aimed to empower fintech start-ups, innovators, and students to develop creative financial technology solutions that contribute to Pakistan’s growing digital landscape.

Participants of the 4th Allied Bank Fintech Hackathon had access to expert mentorship, networking opportunities, and exposure to industry professionals. The participant categories were divided into two parts: the growth stage and the early stage.

Aizid Razzaq Gill, Chief Executive Officer, Allied Bank said, “Our commitment to fintech extends well beyond technology as it is about nurturing and empowering the next generation of innovators and thinkers.

Over the past three editions of the Hackathon, we have consistently discovered solutions that exemplify our dedication to fostering a culture of continuous innovation. This year’s Hackathon served as a unique platform for bright minds from across the country to collaborate and present forward looking, practical solutions to the evolving challenges of the banking sector.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025