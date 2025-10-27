BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
Jan to Aug 2025: Fish meal exports to China jump 17pc YoY

Recorder Report Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 06:34am

LAHORE: Pakistan’s exports of flours and meals of fish, used in animal feeding have shown a notable increase of 17 percent in the first eight months of 2025.

According to the recent trade data of the trade, from January to August this year, Pakistan exported goods worth USD 25.19 million in this category to China, compared to USD 21.56 million during the same period in 2024.

Pakistan exported 23,012.01 tons of flours meals of fish, used in animal feeding in the first eight months of 2025 while in the same period of 2024, it was 18,63.415 tons.

This year’s average price was one dollar per kg which is very competitive compared to neighboring countries.

Analysts attribute this increase to stronger trade relations between the two countries, with both governments focusing on expanding bilateral commerce in the food and agricultural sectors.

Experts believed that the continued growth in exports can be linked to Pakistan’s competitive pricing and the rising global demand for high-protein products, including meat and seafood. China’s vast market and expanding consumer base are playing a crucial role in boosting demand for such products Gawadar pro reported.

It is further added that Pakistani enterprises are regularly participating in exhibitions and trade fairs in China, as both nations look to further strengthen their economic ties, this uptick in exports not only reflects Pakistan’s growing presence in China’s food import market but also signals positive trends in bilateral trade, which is expected to continue expanding in the coming months.

