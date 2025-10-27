MCB Islamic Bank launches ‘SUBUK’

KARACHI: MCB Islamic Bank has officially launched its all-new mobile banking application, “SUBUK”, marking a major milestone in the Bank’s digital transformation journey.

Designed to redefine how customers experience Islamic banking, SUBUK offers enhanced convenience, reliability, and security empowering users to manage their finances seamlessly anytime, anywhere.

Developed with a customer-first approach, the app features an intuitive interface, smooth navigation, and a host of innovative functionalities, all backed by best-in-class security protocols and full compliance with regulatory guidelines.

The launch ceremony, held in Lahore, was graced by Raza Mansha, Chairman of MCB Islamic Bank, and Zargham Khan Durrani, President & CEO of MCB Islamic Bank, along with members of the senior management and project teams.

Speaking at the event, Raza Mansha emphasized the vital role of innovation in the financial sector, noting that “Digitalization is essential for sustainable growth and deeper customer engagement.”

Mr. Zargham Khan Durrani commended the teams involved, adding that “SUBUK embodies the Bank’s vision of delivering a future-ready Islamic banking experience, combining technology with service excellence. At MCB Islamic Bank, we envision ourselves as a truly digital bank with a physical branch network. The launch of SUBUK marks the first major step in our digital transformation journey, built entirely around our customers’ evolving needs and expectations.”

