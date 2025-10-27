BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-27

MCB Islamic Bank launches ‘SUBUK’

Press Release Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 06:48am

KARACHI: MCB Islamic Bank has officially launched its all-new mobile banking application, “SUBUK”, marking a major milestone in the Bank’s digital transformation journey.

Designed to redefine how customers experience Islamic banking, SUBUK offers enhanced convenience, reliability, and security empowering users to manage their finances seamlessly anytime, anywhere.

Developed with a customer-first approach, the app features an intuitive interface, smooth navigation, and a host of innovative functionalities, all backed by best-in-class security protocols and full compliance with regulatory guidelines.

The launch ceremony, held in Lahore, was graced by Raza Mansha, Chairman of MCB Islamic Bank, and Zargham Khan Durrani, President & CEO of MCB Islamic Bank, along with members of the senior management and project teams.

Speaking at the event, Raza Mansha emphasized the vital role of innovation in the financial sector, noting that “Digitalization is essential for sustainable growth and deeper customer engagement.”

Mr. Zargham Khan Durrani commended the teams involved, adding that “SUBUK embodies the Bank’s vision of delivering a future-ready Islamic banking experience, combining technology with service excellence. At MCB Islamic Bank, we envision ourselves as a truly digital bank with a physical branch network. The launch of SUBUK marks the first major step in our digital transformation journey, built entirely around our customers’ evolving needs and expectations.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

MCB MCB Islamic Bank Raza Mansha SUBUK

Comments

200 characters

MCB Islamic Bank launches ‘SUBUK’

Govt devising plan to resolve KE-Nepra tariff dispute

PD to spend billions, arbitration costs to be passed on to consumers

PM orders swift finalisation of MVNO framework

Expanding ties with Pakistan ‘strategic opportunity’: Rubio

Key economic sectors: PM, Saudi leadership to hold talks

Developed plots: PRA AT Lahore rules sale not liable to provincial ST

Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line: NTDC performs first-ever live maintenance

Delay in uploading 2025 tax return forms: Contempt proceedings sought against FBR officials

US envoy praises Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism: MoI

Five AJK ministers join PPP

Read more stories