KP govt launches first social protection strategy

Recorder Report Published October 27, 2025
PESHAWAR: The KP government with support from the Government of Germany has formally launched the province’s first-ever Social Protection Strategy.

This initiative is being hailed as a significant milestone towards promoting public dignity, inclusive participation, and social stability in the province.

This document is based on the province’s Social Protection Policy 2022 and aims to eliminate poverty, promote gender equality, enhance employment opportunities, and strengthen disaster response capacity.

The project has been jointly developed under German Development Cooperation through GIZ and FCDO.

On this occasion, the Country Director of GIZ stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Social Protection Strategy is a historic step towards building a comprehensive and resilient society.

She noted that the strategy was prepared through an extensive consultative process, reflecting strong political commitment and a shared vision to make social protection effective, data-driven, and responsive to environmental and economic challenges. She expressed pride in GIZ’s continued partnership with the province in realizing this vision.

Additional Secretary Muhammad Tufail said that the strategy brings together different welfare programmes to establish a strong and organized system.

He emphasised that through the establishment of the Social Protection Authority, a unified data system, and improved financial management, the province is building a transparent and sustainable mechanism that treats assistance not as charity but as a state responsibility.

Director General (DG) Sustainable Development Unit, Muhammad Khalid Zaman, stated that this success reflects effective partnerships and a shared vision.

He credited the leadership’s commitment, teamwork, and technical support from German agencies for making this possible.

He added that the real challenge now lies in implementation so that this vision can be translated into tangible benefits for poor and vulnerable households.

Head of the Public Policy and Social Protection Reforms Unit, Kamran Khan, said that the strategy introduces a system based on modern technology and accurate data.

The Provincial Socio-Economic Registry and the Unified Payment System will increase transparency, eliminate duplication, and ensure better targeting of aid to deserving beneficiaries.

The head of the German development project said that by formulating its first Social Protection Strategy, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has demonstrated foresight.

Based on principles of dignity, inclusion, and resilience, this initiative serves as a model for other provinces. The German government is proud to continue its support in this journey.

