Siraj Durrani’s son to be candidate on vacant seat

KARACHI: Agha Shehbaz Durrani, son of former Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, has been nominated by his family to contest the election for the Sindh Assembly seat that fell vacant upon his father’s demise.

Preparations are under way for a by-election in PS-9 Garhi Yasin, Shikarpur, following the death of the former Speaker of the Sindh Assembly.

According to sources, the Durrani family has unanimously decided to nominate Agha Shehbaz Durrani as their candidate for this electoral position.

A formal request is now expected to be presented to the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP to officially issue its ticket to Shehbaz in the upcoming elections for the vacated seat.