BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
FTSE 100 closes at record high, boosted by financials

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2025 05:16am

LONDON: Britain’s FTSE 100 closed at a record high on Friday, capping a strong week for London equities, as financial stocks gained following upbeat results from NatWest and signs of cooling inflation pressures in the United States.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 finished 0.7 percent higher at 9,645.62 points, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.75 percent to end at 22,529.02 - a level not seen since early 2022.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 also notched up its biggest weekly rise in over six months as investors globally cheered US data showing consumer prices rose less than expected in September, firming expectations for an interest cut by the US Federal Reserve when it meets next week.

Markets were also hopeful that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next week could soothe trade tensions between the two economic powers.

It has also been a good week for domestically-focused companies, with the mid-cap index also marking its steepest weekly rise in over six months after steady UK inflation figures earlier this week boosted expectations that the Bank of England will cut interest rates by 25 basis points in December.

Corporate earnings are in full swing. NatWest gained 4.9 percent to touch its highest since 2008 after the bank reported a 30 percent rise in third-quarter profit and upgraded its 2025 performance target. The broader banks index gained 1.4 percent and was among the top sectoral performers.

WH Smith rose 4.2 percent, among the best FTSE 250 performers, after brokerage Peel Hunt upgraded the travel retailer to “buy” from “hold”.

London Stock Exchange Group rose 4.8 percent after at least three brokerages raised target prices following upbeat third-quarter results on Thursday.

