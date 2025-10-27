Trump says increasing tariffs on Canada by 10pc

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: US President Donald Trump said Saturday he was hiking tariffs on Canadian goods by an additional 10 percent, in the latest fallout over a Canadian anti-tariff ad that featured late US leader Ronald Reagan.

The announcement came two days after Trump said he had terminated all trade talks with Canada over what he called the “fake” ad campaign.

“Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform, posting the message as he flew to Asia for meetings with key regional leaders.

“Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10 percent over and above what they are paying now,” he said.