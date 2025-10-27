BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-27

CS satisfied over transparent conduct of MDCAT

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2025 05:16am

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah has expressed satisfaction over the successful and transparent conduct of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 held across Sindh and Islamabad under the supervision of Sukkur IBA.

The Chief Secretary said that a three-tier vigilance system was established to ensure complete transparency during the examination process. Separate teams comprising Sukkur IBA, the Health Department, and the respective district administrations were formed for each examination centre.

He further informed that from the Chief Secretary’s Office, 10 vigilance committees were also constituted to monitor the process at all test centers, including Islamabad. These committees remained active throughout the examination to ensure merit and fairness.

A total of 32,531 candidates appeared in the MDCAT conducted at 10 examination centers across Sindh and Islamabad. The centers were established in Islamabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts of Sukkur IBA, the district administrations, Health Department and all relevant departments for their dedication and teamwork in ensuring the smooth and transparent conduct of the test. He said that transparency and merit remained the top priorities of the Sindh Government throughout the examination process.

The Chief Secretary added that the arrangements for MDCAT were widely appreciated by candidates, parents, media, and social media users, reflecting public confidence in the fair and transparent examination system established by the Sindh Government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Asif Hyder Shah MDCAT 2025 Sukkur IBA

Comments

200 characters

CS satisfied over transparent conduct of MDCAT

Govt devising plan to resolve KE-Nepra tariff dispute

PD to spend billions, arbitration costs to be passed on to consumers

PM orders swift finalisation of MVNO framework

Expanding ties with Pakistan ‘strategic opportunity’: Rubio

Five AJK ministers join PPP

Key economic sectors: PM, Saudi leadership to hold talks

Developed plots: PRA AT Lahore rules sale not liable to provincial ST

Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line: NTDC performs first-ever live maintenance

Delay in uploading 2025 tax return forms: Contempt proceedings sought against FBR officials

US envoy praises Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism: MoI

Read more stories