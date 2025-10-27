CS satisfied over transparent conduct of MDCAT

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah has expressed satisfaction over the successful and transparent conduct of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 held across Sindh and Islamabad under the supervision of Sukkur IBA.

The Chief Secretary said that a three-tier vigilance system was established to ensure complete transparency during the examination process. Separate teams comprising Sukkur IBA, the Health Department, and the respective district administrations were formed for each examination centre.

He further informed that from the Chief Secretary’s Office, 10 vigilance committees were also constituted to monitor the process at all test centers, including Islamabad. These committees remained active throughout the examination to ensure merit and fairness.

A total of 32,531 candidates appeared in the MDCAT conducted at 10 examination centers across Sindh and Islamabad. The centers were established in Islamabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts of Sukkur IBA, the district administrations, Health Department and all relevant departments for their dedication and teamwork in ensuring the smooth and transparent conduct of the test. He said that transparency and merit remained the top priorities of the Sindh Government throughout the examination process.

The Chief Secretary added that the arrangements for MDCAT were widely appreciated by candidates, parents, media, and social media users, reflecting public confidence in the fair and transparent examination system established by the Sindh Government.

