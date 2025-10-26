US seeks to expand ‘strategic relationship with Pakistan’ based on mutual interest

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said relationship between US and India was not affected as a result of the recent strengthening of ties between Islamabad and Washington.

US saw an opportunity to expand “strategic relationship with Pakistan” to work on things of common interest, he said, addressing a press briefing on Saturday.

“I don’t think anything we’re doing with Pakistan comes at the expense of our relationship or friendship with India, which is deep, historic, and important,” he added, in response to a question.

“…we know they’re concerned for obvious reasons because of the tensions that have existed between Pakistan and India historically. But, I think they have to understand we have to have relations with a lot of different countries.”

India cautious on trade deals, says US pact ‘very near’

To a query, if relations between the US and Pakistan strengthened following Pakistan’s recognition of the US administration and President Donald Trump’s role in resolving and in avoiding potential war between India and Pakistan.

The state secretary said even before the conflict in May had started, he had already reached out to the Pakistani government and said the US was interested in rebuilding an alliance, a strategic partnership with them. “We think there are things we can work together with them on,” he said he had told Islamabad.

As per the transcript of the press briefing shared on the US Department of State’s website, Rubio said the US was aware of the challenges with regards to India, but its job was to try to create opportunities for partnerships with countries where it was possible. “And we’ve had a long history of partnering with Pakistan on counterterror and things of that nature. We’d like to expand it beyond that, if possible, and understanding that there’ll be some difficulties and some challenges,” he said.

However, he said, it was a very encouraging thing that the relationship had strengthened but “I don’t think it comes at the expenses or instead of a good relationship with India, or anybody else for that matter.”

Pak-US relations have seen great momentum this year, moving toward stronger political, economic, and strategic cooperation across trade, investment, industry, and energy. Analysts note that military diplomacy is further reinforcing these ties.

Talking to Business Recorder, they said being a close ally of the US will but the Pakistani government and its policymakers in a better position to seek more credit facilities from the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and Asian Development Bank .

Moreover, the government is also in a better position to launch various bonds in international money markets. Additionally, Pakistan’s financial loan could be further diversified and transformed as well.