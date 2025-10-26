BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US seeks to expand ‘strategic relationship with Pakistan’ based on mutual interest

  • Secretary says even before May conflict, US told Pakistan it was interested in rebuilding alliance
BR Web Desk Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 07:28pm

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said relationship between US and India was not affected as a result of the recent strengthening of ties between Islamabad and Washington.

US saw an opportunity to expand “strategic relationship with Pakistan” to work on things of common interest, he said, addressing a press briefing on Saturday.

“I don’t think anything we’re doing with Pakistan comes at the expense of our relationship or friendship with India, which is deep, historic, and important,” he added, in response to a question.

“…we know they’re concerned for obvious reasons because of the tensions that have existed between Pakistan and India historically. But, I think they have to understand we have to have relations with a lot of different countries.”

India cautious on trade deals, says US pact ‘very near’

To a query, if relations between the US and Pakistan strengthened following Pakistan’s recognition of the US administration and President Donald Trump’s role in resolving and in avoiding potential war between India and Pakistan.

The state secretary said even before the conflict in May had started, he had already reached out to the Pakistani government and said the US was interested in rebuilding an alliance, a strategic partnership with them. “We think there are things we can work together with them on,” he said he had told Islamabad.

As per the transcript of the press briefing shared on the US Department of State’s website, Rubio said the US was aware of the challenges with regards to India, but its job was to try to create opportunities for partnerships with countries where it was possible. “And we’ve had a long history of partnering with Pakistan on counterterror and things of that nature. We’d like to expand it beyond that, if possible, and understanding that there’ll be some difficulties and some challenges,” he said.

However, he said, it was a very encouraging thing that the relationship had strengthened but “I don’t think it comes at the expenses or instead of a good relationship with India, or anybody else for that matter.”

Pak-US relations have seen great momentum this year, moving toward stronger political, economic, and strategic cooperation across trade, investment, industry, and energy. Analysts note that military diplomacy is further reinforcing these ties.

Talking to Business Recorder, they said being a close ally of the US will but the Pakistani government and its policymakers in a better position to seek more credit facilities from the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and Asian Development Bank .

Moreover, the government is also in a better position to launch various bonds in international money markets. Additionally, Pakistan’s financial loan could be further diversified and transformed as well.

mutual interest US Secretary of State Marco Rubio US and India expand 'strategic relationship with Pakistan'

Comments

200 characters

US seeks to expand ‘strategic relationship with Pakistan’ based on mutual interest

Trump says he can ‘quickly solve’ Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict

Five soldiers martyred, 25 terrorists killed in North Waziristan, Kurram operations

PM Shehbaz says strength of federation depends on unity

Pakistan back on track of stability, development: Ahsan Iqbal

Q1FY26 QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment

Slain journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother passes away

FBR yet to notify manual/paper income tax return for TY25

Long-shot socialist Mamdani in touching distance of becoming NY mayor

Service Tribunal can’t dismiss departmental appeal due to time limit: SC

Read more stories