BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Perspectives

Cryptocurrency and cyberattacks

Dr Sanaullah Abbasi Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:07pm

The emergence of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, has revolutionised digital finance but has also introduced new cybersecurity challenges. Due to their decentralised and pseudonymous nature, cryptocurrencies have become attractive targets for cybercriminals, leading to various types of cyberattacks.

A senior official at the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) recently revealed to Business Recorder that cybercrime in Pakistan, including incidents of WhatsApp hacking, surged by a staggering 35% so far in 2025.

Pakistan has faced a spike in the terrible happenings ahead of the legalisation of cryptocurrency, work on rolling out a central bank digital currency (CBDC), and digitisation of the domestic economy.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Annual Administration Report 2024, over 73,000 complaints were made to the agency but only 1,604 cases were registered. Moreover, nearly half of the complaints fell under the category of financial frauds.

Cyberattacks related to cryptocurrency are a global phenomenon, affecting individuals, exchanges, and institutions across every continent. As digital currencies operate on decentralised and largely unregulated networks, they present lucrative opportunities for hackers seeking financial gain.

Here are some key areas where cryptocurrency intersects with cyber threats:

1- Attacks on cryptocurrency exchanges

Cryptocurrency exchanges, which facilitate the buying, selling, and trading of digital currencies, are prime targets for cybercriminals. High-profile breaches have resulted in the loss of billions of dollars, affecting millions of users globally.

For example:

Mt. Gox Hack (2014): One of the most infamous cryptocurrency hacks, where approximately 850,000 Bitcoins were stolen, valued at over $450 million at the time.

Coincheck Hack (2018): Hackers stole $530 million worth of NEM tokens from the Japanese exchange.

These attacks highlight vulnerabilities in exchange security protocols and the importance of international collaboration to track stolen funds and prosecute attackers.

2- Ransomware attacks and cryptocurrency

Ransomware attacks have surged, with cybercriminals increasingly demanding payment in cryptocurrencies. This trend is fueled by the difficulty in tracing cryptocurrency transactions.

High-profile ransomware incidents include:

WannaCry (2017): A global ransomware attack that demanded Bitcoin as payment for decrypting files.

Colonial Pipeline Attack (2021): The attackers demanded a ransom in Bitcoin, disrupting critical infrastructure in the United States. Governments and international organisations are working to establish frameworks to trace and regulate cryptocurrency transactions to deter such crimes.

3- Cryptojacking

Cryptojacking involves unauthorised use of a victim’s computing resources to mine cryptocurrencies. Attackers exploit vulnerabilities in websites, servers, or devices to install mining scripts. Key examples include:

• The rise of browser-based cryptojacking through malicious JavaScript.

• Cryptojacking malware targeting cloud computing platforms like AWS and Azure.

4- Exploitation of decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols:

The growing DeFi ecosystem has introduced new risks. Attackers exploit vulnerabilities in smart contracts, leading to significant losses.

For instance:

Poly Network Attack (2021): Hackers exploited a vulnerability in the network’s smart contract, stealing over $600 million in cryptocurrencies.

Wormhole Hack (2022): A cross-chain bridge vulnerability resulted in the loss of $325 million.

Regulatory challenges:

The pseudonymous and borderless nature of cryptocurrencies complicates regulatory enforcement.

Key challenges include:

  • Lack of standardised regulations: While some countries have strict cryptocurrency regulations, others lack comprehensive frameworks, creating gaps that cybercriminals exploit.

  • Tracing transactions: The use of mixing services and privacy coins (e.g., Monero) makes it challenging to trace illicit transactions.

  • Jurisdictional Issues: Cybercrimes involving cryptocurrencies often span multiple jurisdictions, making international cooperation essential.

International efforts to address cryptocurrency cybercrime:

  • The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has issued recommendations for regulating virtual assets, including anti-money laundering (AML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT).

  • Companies like Chainalysis and CipherTrace are developing tools to trace cryptocurrency transactions and identify illicit activities.

  • The Budapest Convention on Cybercrime encourages cooperation among member states to address cryptocurrency-related crimes.

Future directions

To mitigate cryptocurrency-related cyber threats, international cyber laws must adapt to emerging technologies. Potential measures include:

Enhanced collaboration: Countries must work together to trace cryptocurrency transactions and prosecute offenders.

Improved exchange security: Requiring exchanges to adopt robust security measures and comply with international standards.

Education and awareness: Educating users about securing their digital wallets and avoiding phishing attacks.

Dr Sanaullah Abbasi

The writer is PhD in law/ex-DG FIA, currently visiting faculty in Szabul law university Karachi

Pakistan Economy FIA bitcoin Cryptocurrency cybersecurity ethereum Federal Investigation Agency cyberattacks digital finance NCCIA digitisation National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency cybersecurity challenges

Comments

200 characters

Cryptocurrency and cyberattacks

Investment talks: PM Shehbaz to lead high-level delegation to Riyadh from Oct 27 to 29

Trump says he can ‘quickly solve’ Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict

Five soldiers martyred, 25 terrorists killed in North Waziristan, Kurram operations

PM Shehbaz says strength of federation depends on unity

Pakistan back on track of stability, development: Ahsan Iqbal

Q1FY26 QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment

Slain journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother passes away

FBR yet to notify manual/paper income tax return for TY25

Long-shot socialist Mamdani in touching distance of becoming NY mayor

Service Tribunal can’t dismiss departmental appeal due to time limit: SC

Read more stories