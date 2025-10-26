BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Four children among 14 injured in Russia’s air attack on Kyiv, Ukraine says

Reuters Published 26 Oct, 2025 11:08am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Four children were among 14 people injured in Russia’s overnight air attack on Kyiv, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said on Sunday.

“Everyone is receiving medical assistance, some have been hospitalised,” the administration said on the Telegram messaging app, without providing further detail.

Two high-rise residential buildings were hit as a result of the attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said earlier.

Klitschko did not say whether there was a direct hit on the buildings or if it was falling debris from destroyed weapons that fell onto the apartment complexes.

The full scale of the damage and the size of the attack was not immediately known.

Kyiv and its surrounding region were under air raid alerts for about 1-1/2 hours before the air force called them off at around 0030 GMT.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their strikes on each other’s territory.

But thousands have been killed in the war that Russia started with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

Russia Ukraine KYIV Aid for Ukraine Russia's air attack Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Comments

200 characters

Four children among 14 injured in Russia’s air attack on Kyiv, Ukraine says

Pakistan back on track of stability, development: Ahsan Iqbal

Q1FY26 QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment

FBR yet to notify manual/paper income tax return for TY25

Service Tribunal can’t dismiss departmental appeal due to time limit: SC

COAS Munir, Egypt’s el-Sisi take stock of situation

Istanbul talks continue between Pakistan and Afghanistan

KP CM demands federal government release Rs850bn

PIA resumes its UK operations

Executive can’t override policy decisions: LHC

Pakistan, Iran agree to form body on border trade issues

Read more stories