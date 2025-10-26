BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
World

Thai, Cambodia leaders sign expanded ceasefire deal with Trump present

Reuters Published 26 Oct, 2025 10:20am

KUALA LUMPUR: The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia signed an enhanced ceasefire deal on Sunday in the presence of US President Donald Trump, who intervened in July to bring an end to their deadly five-day border conflict.

The agreement was signed soon after Trump’s arrival at a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Kuala Lumpur.

It builds on a truce reached three months ago after Trump called the then leaders of the two countries and urged them to end hostilities or risk putting their respective trade talks with Washington on hold.

