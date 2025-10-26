BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-26

FBR yet to notify manual/paper income tax return for TY25

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2025 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: Despite clear instructions of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is reluctant to notify the manual /paper income tax return for the Tax Year 2025.

Details of the issue revealed the Inland Revenue (Operations) Wing FBR has failed to implement key recommendations of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) to upload and notify the manual/ paper income tax return for the Tax Year 2025, an omission that the FTO has held to constitute negligence and inefficiency in the discharge of official duties of the FBR.

According to sources, the FTO ruled that such conduct amounts to maladministration within the meaning of Section 2 (3) (ii) of the FTO Ordinance, 2000, as it reflects clear neglect and inattention to statutory obligations by the Member Operations IR.

FBR Member IR warned: Manual returns omission sparks FTO’s ire

The complaint before the FTO, Waheed Shahzad Butt stated that failure to make available the manual or paper return forms, as required under the Income Tax Rules, 2002 has caused unnecessary hardship to taxpayers and practitioners who rely on the manual system for filing their annual returns.

FTO has ordered Member to immediately ensure the upload the manual/ paper tax return for Tax Year 2025, emphasizing that adherence to prescribed rules.

The FTO order stated: “The complainant stated that as per rule 73(2DD) of Income Tax Rules 2002, it is mandatory to e-file the Income Tax Return if an individual taxpayer has taxable income one million rupees or more. Accordingly, other taxpayers having less income than Rs 1,000,000/- are required to file manual income tax returns.

However, the FBR did not issue the manual return form for tax year 2025 for the eligible taxpayers. The latest screen shot of the income tax returns up to 2024 has been placed.

Despite clear legal mandate and previous practice, the FBR has failed this time to upload or notify the manual/ paper return for the tax year 2025. This negligence and inefficiency in the discharges of duties constitutes maladministration.

The FBR should immediately ensure upload of the manual/ paper tax return for tax year 2025, the FTO order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR taxpayers income tax FTO income tax return tax year 2025 paper income tax return

Comments

200 characters

FBR yet to notify manual/paper income tax return for TY25

Pakistan back on track of stability, development: Ahsan

Q1FY26 QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment

Service Tribunal can’t dismiss departmental appeal due to time limit: SC

COAS, el-Sisi take stock of situation

Istanbul talks continue

KP CM demands federal government release Rs850bn

PIA resumes its UK operations

Executive can’t override policy decisions: LHC

Pakistan, Iran agree to form body on border trade issues

Read more stories