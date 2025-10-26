President HCSTSI nominated as representatives of business community

HYDERABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a list of representatives from the business community under Sales Tax General Order No. 02 of 2025, who will be consulted before initiating any investigation or arrest of a businessman in tax fraud cases.

It is a matter of great pride that Saleem Memon, President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), has been nominated as one of the business representatives on this important committee. This honour has not merely been granted, it has been earned through the continuous efforts, practical initiatives, and meaningful policy contributions made by the Hyderabad Chamber.

President Chamber Saleem Memon stated that this nomination is clear recognition of the Chamber’s consistent role in advocating for the interests of the business community, proposing reforms in the tax system, expansion of the tax net, and promoting transparent and fair fiscal policies across the country.

He said that over the past years, the Hyderabad Chamber has written numerous letters and proposals to the Chairman FBR, Federal Minister for Finance, and other senior officials, emphasizing the need for restructuring FBR’s operations, ensuring transparency in tax procedures, restoring business community confidence, and strengthening mutual relations between FBR, the business community, and the Government of Pakistan.

Memon highlighted that HCSTSI has been actively engaged for years in research-based policy suggestions aimed at improving the national tax system, boosting revenue, and expanding the tax base by facilitating the inclusion of small traders and industries into the formal economy.

He remarked that this achievement is in fact the result of the collective trust and efforts of the business and industrial community across Sindh (excluding Karachi). He further added that the FBR’s decision reflects the beginning of a new era of mutual respect and cooperation between the business community and government institutions.

The President expressed his gratitude to the Chairman FBR and Member Inland Revenue Operations for acknowledging the contribution of small traders by including their representative at the national level.

He reaffirmed his commitment to serve on this committee with honesty, dedication, and integrity, ensuring the protection of business interests, the promotion of transparency, and the implementation of fair tax policies across Pakistan.

