Business & Finance Print 2025-10-26

Minister assures poultry sector of tax relief

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2025 05:51am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Industries and Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain has assured the poultry sector that the government will consider abolishing the 10 percent tax per chick and reducing federal taxes and electricity prices in the upcoming budget to make poultry meat affordable for the public.

He also assured the poultry sector of the government’s full cooperation in enhancing production and reducing costs.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of the three-day Poultry Expo 2025 organized by the Pakistan Poultry Association at the Expo Centre on Saturday.

On the occasion, Association Chairman Abdul Basit, Chief Organizer Abdul Hayee Mehta, Vice Chairman Malik Muhammad Sharif, and former Chairman Muhammad Khaleeq Arshad also spoke.

They said that providing relief to the poultry industry would not only increase affordable meat production but also boost foreign exchange earnings through exports of chicken and eggs.

