Govt determined to rehabilitate flood affectees

LAHORE: Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said on Saturday the government has demonstrated a strong commitment to serve people during natural disasters.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized for the distribution of relief assistance among flood-affected families here today.

The Chairman said the government will continue its rehabilitation and reconstruction initiatives in flood-affected areas until the complete recovery of all affected families.

A total of 1500 families were provided food items and essential supplies as part of the ongoing humanitarian assistance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025