CM for Air Punjab to be operational at the earliest

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting for a detailed briefing, to review progress of the Air Punjab project.

The CM agreed on the flight route of Air Punjab from Lahore to Islamabad, and directed the authorities concerned to make Air Punjab operational by completing the required formalities for Phase-I of the project as soon as possible.

She also directed them to acquire modern and comfortable aircraft on lease for Air Punjab.

The CM also reviewed Murree Glass Train project in the meeting, and directed the relevant authorities to take all possible steps to complete the project at the earliest.

