BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-26

CM for Air Punjab to be operational at the earliest

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2025 05:51am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting for a detailed briefing, to review progress of the Air Punjab project.

The CM agreed on the flight route of Air Punjab from Lahore to Islamabad, and directed the authorities concerned to make Air Punjab operational by completing the required formalities for Phase-I of the project as soon as possible.

She also directed them to acquire modern and comfortable aircraft on lease for Air Punjab.

The CM also reviewed Murree Glass Train project in the meeting, and directed the relevant authorities to take all possible steps to complete the project at the earliest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Air Punjab

Comments

200 characters

CM for Air Punjab to be operational at the earliest

Pakistan back on track of stability, development: Ahsan

Q1FY26 QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment

FBR yet to notify manual/paper income tax return for TY25

Service Tribunal can’t dismiss departmental appeal due to time limit: SC

COAS, el-Sisi take stock of situation

Istanbul talks continue

KP CM demands federal government release Rs850bn

PIA resumes its UK operations

Executive can’t override policy decisions: LHC

Pakistan, Iran agree to form body on border trade issues

Read more stories