Print 2025-10-26

TDAP, CCCI hold 2nd Chitral Expo 2025

Press Release Published 26 Oct, 2025 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: The 2nd Chitral Expo 2025 was inaugurated today at Pamir Riverside Inn, Chitral, in a colourful and well-attended ceremony that brought together government officials, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and local artisans.

The event was organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with the Chitral Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with the objective of promoting the region’s rich trade potential, tourism, and cultural heritage.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Sana Ullah, acting Vice Chancellor, University of Chitral, formally inaugurated the Expo. In his address, Dr. Sana Ullah appreciated TDAP and the Chitral Chamber for organizing such an important platform for local entrepreneurs and artisans.

He emphasized that events like the Chitral Expo play a vital role in showcasing the untapped economic potential of the region, particularly in sectors like handicrafts, dry fruits, gemstones, and tourism. He further added that Chitral’s youth and small businesses have immense potential, and linkages through such platforms can help them connect to national and international markets.

Earlier, M. Noman Bashir, Director General, TDAP, delivered the welcome address. He highlighted TDAP’s continuous efforts to promote trade and business opportunities across Pakistan’s remote and emerging regions. Bashir remarked that the Chitral Expo serves as a bridge between local producers and potential buyers, investors, and exporters. He reaffirmed TDAP’s commitment to capacity-building of entrepreneurs, facilitation of export linkages, and sustainable promotion of northern areas through trade fairs and exhibitions.

Addressing the ceremony, the President of the Chitral Chamber of Commerce and Industry appreciated TDAP’s support in organizing the event for the second consecutive year. He stated that the Expo provides an invaluable opportunity for local businesses to display their products to national and foreign visitors, thereby encouraging investment, job creation, and economic uplift of the region.

He urged the government to further improve infrastructure and logistics facilities to enhance trade connectivity between Chitral and other parts of Pakistan.

The inaugural ceremony concluded with a visit by the Chief Guest and dignitaries to various stalls set up by exhibitors from Chitral and other parts of the country. The Expo features a diverse range of products, including traditional handicrafts, organic food items, gemstones, handmade woollens, and local delicacies, attracting a large number of visitors.

The 2nd Chitral Expo will continue for two days, from October 25–26, 2025, offering business matchmaking opportunities, cultural performances, and exhibitions aimed at highlighting the unique potential of Chitral as an emerging business and tourism destination.

TDAP CCCI Chitral Expo Pamir Riverside Inn

