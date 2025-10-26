BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
PM hosts dinner for cricketers

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2025 05:51am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a dinner on Saturday in honour of the visiting South African cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team, praising cricket as a bridge that strengthens ties between nations.

Welcoming the South African team to Pakistan, Sharif said relations between the two countries were excellent at various levels, with cricket being “one of the strong links.”

“The ongoing series between Pakistan and South Africa reflects the depth of our sporting relations and mutual respect,” he said, adding that South Africa has produced legendary cricketers, while Pakistan’s players have brought pride to the nation through their outstanding performances.

Sharif expressed hope that the Pakistan team would continue its tradition of excellence and extended best wishes to players from both sides.

He also voiced full confidence in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

“Cricket is not merely a sport, it connects people across borders and promotes brotherhood and peace,” he said, emphasizing the need to preserve the true spirit of the game. Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting international sports and maintaining a conducive environment for hosting major sporting events.

Members of the South African team and management thanked the Prime Minister and people for their warm hospitality, describing the series as “a memorable experience” and expressing appreciation for the enthusiasm of Pakistani fans.

Among those present at the dinner were Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and senior PCB officials.

