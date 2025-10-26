Islamabad records over 60 cases of various crimes

ISLAMABAD: The capital city recorded over 60 cases of different crimes last week, including carjacking, robbery, decoity, street crimes, and a shocking incident involving the alleged suicide by a senior police officer.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 60 cases of different types of crimes, including 41 cases of carjacking, 11 cases of street crimes [snatching of purses and mobile phones at gunpoint], and eight cases of robberies were reported to the city’s various police stations during the last week, in which citizens were deprived of valuables of worth millions of rupees.

Some police jurisdictions have emerged as hotspots for criminal activity, including Khanna, Kohsar, Lohi Bheer, Hummak, and Karachi company police stations. Residents in these areas have expressed concern over the boldness with which criminal elements appear to be operating and have demanded that police high-ups take effective measures to bust these gangs.

Among the most shocking incidents, Superintendent of Police (SP) Adeel Akbar allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a firearm inside his car, reportedly taken from his gunman.

In another incident, four unidentified armed men snatched a bag from a citizen, Yousaf, containing cash of Rs 3.55 million near sector I-10 Markaz in the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station. They fled the scene after committing the crime. Police reached the spot after receiving information, collected evidence, and registered a case.

Furthermore, a woman was allegedly raped by two men in an apartment at Centaurus Mall within the jurisdiction of Margalla Police Station.

According to the police, the victim, identified as A, was called to an apartment in Tower A of the Centaurus Mall by two suspects who were identified as Faisal Jalal and Syed Hafeezullah. Once she arrived, the men allegedly assaulted her and recorded a video of the incident. The woman called the police helpline 15 to report the crime. Acting on the call, police reached the scene and arrested both suspects.

During the last week, six cases of carjacking, two cases of street crime, and three cases of theft were reported to Khanna police station, five cases of auto theft were registered at Kohsar police station, and another case of motorcycle theft was reported to Lohi Bheer police station.

