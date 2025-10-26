BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-26

JI chief says ‘great struggle’ to begin next month

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2025 05:51am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has announced that a nationwide struggle for the transformation of the country’s outdated system will begin in November. He invited the youth to actively participate in this “great struggle” for the secure and prosperous future of Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony in Gujrat organized under the Banu Qabil program of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan on Saturday, Rehman urged the rulers to invest in the country’s youth instead of begging for aid and selling national resources. Thousands of male and female students appeared in the entrance test for free IT courses under the program.

Rehman said that the country has long been ruled by the same elite minted in the British era. The masses are deprived of basic facilities, while the ruling elite and their children continue to live lavishly on national resources. “The feudal lords, so-called major political parties, and the civil-military bureaucracy have no concern for the people,” he remarked.

He lamented that the youth are being pushed into despair as the doors of education and employment remain closed to them. “Around three crore children are out of school, and only twelve percent pursue higher education after the basic level,” he said.

The JI Emir urged the youth to recognize that the tried and tested political parties and leaders are responsible for their miseries. “Pakistan’s youth must not lose hope. They should gain education and join the struggle against this exploitative system,” he asserted.

He announced that Jamaat-e-Islami’s grand gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on November 21, 22, and 23 will mark the beginning of this nationwide movement for systemic change.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

youth JI Alkhidmat Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman Banu Qabil

Comments

200 characters

JI chief says ‘great struggle’ to begin next month

Pakistan back on track of stability, development: Ahsan

Q1FY26 QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment

FBR yet to notify manual/paper income tax return for TY25

Service Tribunal can’t dismiss departmental appeal due to time limit: SC

COAS, el-Sisi take stock of situation

Istanbul talks continue

KP CM demands federal government release Rs850bn

PIA resumes its UK operations

Executive can’t override policy decisions: LHC

Pakistan, Iran agree to form body on border trade issues

Read more stories