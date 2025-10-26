JI chief says ‘great struggle’ to begin next month

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has announced that a nationwide struggle for the transformation of the country’s outdated system will begin in November. He invited the youth to actively participate in this “great struggle” for the secure and prosperous future of Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony in Gujrat organized under the Banu Qabil program of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan on Saturday, Rehman urged the rulers to invest in the country’s youth instead of begging for aid and selling national resources. Thousands of male and female students appeared in the entrance test for free IT courses under the program.

Rehman said that the country has long been ruled by the same elite minted in the British era. The masses are deprived of basic facilities, while the ruling elite and their children continue to live lavishly on national resources. “The feudal lords, so-called major political parties, and the civil-military bureaucracy have no concern for the people,” he remarked.

He lamented that the youth are being pushed into despair as the doors of education and employment remain closed to them. “Around three crore children are out of school, and only twelve percent pursue higher education after the basic level,” he said.

The JI Emir urged the youth to recognize that the tried and tested political parties and leaders are responsible for their miseries. “Pakistan’s youth must not lose hope. They should gain education and join the struggle against this exploitative system,” he asserted.

He announced that Jamaat-e-Islami’s grand gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on November 21, 22, and 23 will mark the beginning of this nationwide movement for systemic change.

