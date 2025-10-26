PFMA cautiously welcomes wheat policy

LAHORE: The Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has termed the federal government’s recently announced ‘Wheat Policy 2025’ as a positive step but expressed serious reservations over its implementation, citing the Punjab government’s alleged restrictive actions.

In a statement issued by Central Chairman Badruddin Kakar, the association welcomed the policy announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, saying it could have a positive impact on national agriculture and the flour milling industry. However, he warned that without the clear and cooperative role of the Punjab government, meaningful implementation of the policy would not be possible.

He said that while Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb have both expressed their commitment to liberalising wheat trade under IMF agreements, the recent actions of the Punjab Chief Minister threaten to undermine the policy’s objectives.

“The Chief Minister’s arbitrary measures, including restrictions on inter-provincial movement of wheat and flour and violation of Article 151 of the Constitution, are sabotaging the concept of free wheat trade,” Kakar remarked.

He urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain to take personal interest in ensuring the real implementation of the Wheat Policy 2025, allowing wheat and flour trade across the country under an open market mechanism. “Without administrative clarity and cooperation from the Punjab government, this policy will remain a mere paperwork exercise.”

