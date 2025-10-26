Kashmiris to observe Black Day tomorrow

MIRPUR: Adequate arrangements have been given final touches by the people of Jammu & Kashmir living on both sides of the line of control, including AJK and IIOJK and the rest of the world, to observe Black Day on the 27th of October to reiterate protest and indignation against the Indian invasion of Jammu & Kashmir on this day 78 years ago in 1947.

Jammu & Kashmir people living on either side of the LoC consider October 27 as the black day in the history of the internationally acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir when India landed her armed troops against the aspirations and wishes of the people of the Jammu Kashmir state.

The day is observed as a black day by Jammu Kashmir people every year to mark extreme resentment and indignation over the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of the bulk of Jammu Kashmir state by the tyrannical Indian forces. India had landed her armed military troops in Srinagar on this day 78 years ago, absolutely against the wishes of the people of the state.

It was on this day in 1947 that Indian armed troops invaded Jammu & Kashmir state and occupied the bulk of its territory, absolutely against the wishes of the Jammu & Kashmir people.

Protest rallies and processions besides public congregations will be the hallmark of the scheduled black day in all small and major towns on either side of the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir state, i.e., Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir state, to express complete dissociation from India.